MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The French ambassador in Tehran on Wednesday was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry over French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo's provocative caricature, insulting Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Khamenei, the Tasnim news agency reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian condemned the magazine for launching a competition to produce caricatures of the Supreme Leader of Iran, which Tehran considered insulting, and stressed that such "an offensive move" will not remain unanswered and will receive a "firm and effective" response.

"We won't allow the government of France to overstep the mark. They have definitely taken a wrong path. We have already included that magazine in the list of sanctions," Amirabdollahian said, as quoted by Tasnim.

According to the report, the French ambassador was summoned to the ministry following "the French publication that insulted the authority, shrines, religious and national values of Iran."