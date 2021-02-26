UrduPoint.com
Iran's Foreign Ministry Urges Armenia's Political Forces To Exercise Restraint

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Iran is closely monitoring the developing political situation in neighboring Armenia, expecting all parties to exercise restraint, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Thursday.

"We closely follow the situation in Armenia," Khatibzadeh said in a statement, extending a call on "all parties" to exercise restraint.

Supporters and opponents of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan staged new demonstrations in Yerevan earlier in the day. This followed a series of high-profile military layoffs, including of army chief of staff Onik Gasparyan and deputy chief Tigran Khachatryan, who mocked the prime minister's controversial comment about the alleged failure of Russian-supplied Iskander missiles during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The military demanded that Pashinyan step down, which the prime minister slammed as an attempted coup.

