Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 12:40 PM

Iran's Foreign Ministry Urges US to 'Stop The Rebellion' Amid Sanctions Controversy

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) The Iranian Foreign Ministry called on the United States on Sunday to reconcile with the international community and get back to observing its legal commitments following the controversial statement on the restoration of UN sanctions on Tehran.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed "the return of virtually all previously terminated UN sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran" under the snapback mechanism of UN Security Council Resolution 2231. The mechanism envisions punitive measures in the case if Iran violates its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"Tehran's message to Washington is clear ” return to the international community, act in accordance with your obligations and stop the rebellion.

In this case, the international community will accept you [Washington]," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a press statement, as quoted by Iran's ISNA news agency.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, stipulating the removal of international sanctions from Tehran in exchange for it scaling down its nuclear program. The deal was then enshrined in UNSC Resolution 2231.

The original deal turned short-lived as the US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran to which the latter responded by gradually abandoning its own commitments and completely withdrawing too a year later.

