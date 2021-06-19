MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said in an interview with Sputnik that the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was almost impossible.

On Friday, the Axios news portal reported that US President Joe Biden wanted the Iran nuclear agreement revived before a new president assumes power in six weeks. The Biden administration is concerned that it will become more difficult to finalize the deal negotiations before a new government comes to power in Tehran in August.

"It is an imperfect agreement ... Reviving the nuclear deal is a very difficult task, and I think it is impossible. If the negotiations do not take place within a new framework based on justice, respect for the rights of the Iranian people and parties, and the obligation not to interfere in each other's affairs, then this is possible. But considering how everything is happening right now, I think nothing special will happen," Ahmadinejad said.