MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The speaker of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who is currently visiting Moscow, will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev on Tuesday, Russian upper chamber speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Monday.

"It is a pity that your visit is so short, but it is very eventful.

I know that your talks with my colleague, the chairman of the Russian lower chamber, Vyacheslav Volodin, were fruitful. Tomorrow you will have talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev," Matviyenko said during a meeting with Ghalibaf.

This is the Iranian official's first foreign visit in the capacity of the parliament speaker. Earlier in the day, he conveyed a message from Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei for Russian President Vladimir Putin at the meeting with Volodin.