Iran’s goalball team ranks 5th in Paris Paralympics

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Iran has defeated the US to rank fifth in the goalball competitions of the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Iran defeated the US 4-3 to avenge a 14-7 defeat against the team in the group stage.

With an earlier defeat against Ukraine, Iran missed the chance to qualify for the semifinals.

The Iranian squad is now placed 22nd in the medal tally of the competitions with 2 gold medals, 7 silver and 3 bronze ones.

The event is still underway and will conclude on September 8.