(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Iran's goalkeeper, Alireza Beiranvand, who suffered a head injury in the World Cup opener against England on Monday, will not play for the rest of the tournament, Iranian news portal Khabaronline reported.

On Monday, England won 6-2 against Iran in the first round of the group stage of the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Beiranvand was injured after clashing heads with his teammate early in the game, leading to the goalkeeper requiring medical help from the national team staff for almost 10 minutes as he was eventually unable to return to the game.

According to the news portal, the goalkeeper was sent to the hospital after the match with concussion and he will no longer play in the tournament.

The Iranian national team will play at least two more games in the World Cup. On Friday, it will play against Wales and on November 29, the team will face the US.