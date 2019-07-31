The lranian government on Wednesday approved to remove four zeros from the local currency, Press TV reported

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ):The lranian government on Wednesday approved to remove four zeros from the local currency, Press TV reported.

A relevant bill had been presented to the government by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) in January.

The governor of CBI, Abdolnaser Hemmati, announced Wednesday that "The council of ministers approved today to drop four zeros from the national currency."The idea to remove zeros from the rial was being considered for the past years, but it found traction after the national currency lost more than 60 percent of its value in 2018. According to the reports, by deleting the zeros, Iran would change the currency unit from rial to toman.