The Iranian Foreign Ministry and government conducted their Monday press conferences without an immediate presence of journalists due to the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The Iranian Foreign Ministry and government conducted their Monday press conferences without an immediate presence of journalists due to the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

The Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, answered journalists' questions via a video call, instead of being present in person. His conference last week was canceled because of COVID-19, similar to other events for both foreign and domestic media.

Mousavi was followed by Ali Rabiei, a spokesman for the Iranian government, who pointed out that the event was being conducted without journalists. Last week, his press conference featured Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi, who drew everyone's attention as he was coughing and frantically wiping his forehead with a handkerchief.

He turned out to be infected with the coronavirus disease.

As Harirchi was standing near Rabiei, the latter was suspected of being infected as well, but his medical tests came up negative.

"I am fine. God willing, the Iranians will be fine as well," Rabiei said answering a question about his health.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Iran currently has 978 total confirmed COVID-19 cases, with the death toll being at 54.

Earlier in the day, Seyed Mohammad Mirmohammadi, a high-ranking Iranian official, passed away at a Tehran hospital where other COVID-19 patients are being treated.