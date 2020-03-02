UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Gov't, Foreign Ministry Hold Media Events Without Reporters Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 07:56 PM

Iran's Gov't, Foreign Ministry Hold Media Events Without Reporters Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The Iranian Foreign Ministry and government conducted their Monday press conferences without an immediate presence of journalists due to the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The Iranian Foreign Ministry and government conducted their Monday press conferences without an immediate presence of journalists due to the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

The Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, answered journalists' questions via a video call, instead of being present in person. His conference last week was canceled because of COVID-19, similar to other events for both foreign and domestic media.

Mousavi was followed by Ali Rabiei, a spokesman for the Iranian government, who pointed out that the event was being conducted without journalists. Last week, his press conference featured Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi, who drew everyone's attention as he was coughing and frantically wiping his forehead with a handkerchief.

He turned out to be infected with the coronavirus disease.

As Harirchi was standing near Rabiei, the latter was suspected of being infected as well, but his medical tests came up negative.

"I am fine. God willing, the Iranians will be fine as well," Rabiei said answering a question about his health.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Iran currently has 978 total confirmed COVID-19 cases, with the death toll being at 54.

Earlier in the day, Seyed Mohammad Mirmohammadi, a high-ranking Iranian official, passed away at a Tehran hospital where other COVID-19 patients are being treated.

Related Topics

Iran Fine Tehran God Media Event Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fine of Rs 51000 collected from overcharging shopk ..

3 minutes ago

Ministry of Health denies guests of two quarantine ..

45 minutes ago

Dubai Police seize counterfeit watches worth AED1. ..

45 minutes ago

EU invites proposals from Pakistani scientists for ..

3 minutes ago

Three People Killed in Motorcycle Bomb Explosion i ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey Destroys Large Amount of Syrian Military Eq ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.