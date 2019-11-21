UrduPoint.com
Iran's Guards Praise 'timely' Action Against Protesters

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:07 PM

Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Thursday praised the armed forces for taking "timely" action against "rioters" and said calm had returned after days of unrest sparked by a hike in petrol prices

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Thursday praised the armed forces for taking "timely" action against "rioters" and said calm had returned after days of unrest sparked by a hike in petrol prices.

The protests erupted across the sanctions-hit country on November 15, hours after the price of petrol was raised by as much as 200 percent.

Motorists blocked highways in Tehran before the unrest spread to cities and towns across the country, with petrol pumps torched, police stations attacked and shops looted.

"Incidents, big and small, caused by the rise in petrol price took place in (a little) less than 100 cities across Iran," said a statement on the Guards' official website Sepahnews.com.

The Guards said the "incidents were ended in less than 24 hours and in some cities in 72 hours" as a result of the "armed forces' insight and timely action".

The "arrest of the rioters' leaders has contributed significantly to calming the situation".

