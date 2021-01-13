UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Health Official Says Iran-Cuba COVID-19 Vaccine Has No Side Effects

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 09:07 PM

Iran's Health Official Says Iran-Cuba COVID-19 Vaccine Has No Side Effects

The coronavirus vaccine jointly developed by Iranian and Cuban scientists has had no side effects, Director General of Pasteur Institute of Iran Dr. Alireza Biglari said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The coronavirus vaccine jointly developed by Iranian and Cuban scientists has had no side effects, Director General of Pasteur Institute of Iran Dr. Alireza Biglari said on Wednesday.

"During the first and second phases of clinical trials, it became clear that this is a very safe vaccine that does not have side effects, and it is a highly effective [vaccine]," Biglari said as quoted by the country's health ministry.

Tehran and Havana have teamed up to develop a coronavirus vaccine known as Soberana 02, reportedly the most advanced among Cuba's vaccine candidates. The joint research of the vaccine is being carried out at Cuba's Finlay Vaccine Institute and Iran's Pasteur Institute. First and second stages of trials were conducted in Cuba with participation of Iranian experts, while the third stage will be held simultaneously in both countries.

Related Topics

Iran Havana Cuba Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pope receives coronavirus vaccine: reports

2 minutes ago

German partiers break virus rules, hide from cops ..

2 minutes ago

Trump on brink of unprecedented second impeachment ..

4 minutes ago

Vatican Begins Vaccination Campaign Against COVID- ..

4 minutes ago

Pope Francis Receives First Dose of Pfizer's Vacci ..

4 minutes ago

South Korean Court Acquits Shincheonji Church Foun ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.