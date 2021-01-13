The coronavirus vaccine jointly developed by Iranian and Cuban scientists has had no side effects, Director General of Pasteur Institute of Iran Dr. Alireza Biglari said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The coronavirus vaccine jointly developed by Iranian and Cuban scientists has had no side effects, Director General of Pasteur Institute of Iran Dr. Alireza Biglari said on Wednesday.

"During the first and second phases of clinical trials, it became clear that this is a very safe vaccine that does not have side effects, and it is a highly effective [vaccine]," Biglari said as quoted by the country's health ministry.

Tehran and Havana have teamed up to develop a coronavirus vaccine known as Soberana 02, reportedly the most advanced among Cuba's vaccine candidates. The joint research of the vaccine is being carried out at Cuba's Finlay Vaccine Institute and Iran's Pasteur Institute. First and second stages of trials were conducted in Cuba with participation of Iranian experts, while the third stage will be held simultaneously in both countries.