MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The Iranian province of Hormozgan, home to the country's largest ports, will check crews of all arriving vessels for coronavirus, the country's state-run news agency IRNA reported, citing Allahmorad Afifipur, managing director of the province's Ports and Maritime Organization.

Afifipur noted that the authorities had prepared instructions to prevent the spread of coronavirus and trained crews and port personnel to protect themselves from infection.

Earlier, Iranian authorities decided to suspend flights with China and to use thermal screening at airports to monitor the temperature of arriving passengers.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in December in China's Wuhan and has since spread to over 20 countries. The epidemic has already left more than 20,000 infected and over 420 people dead.