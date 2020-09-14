Iran's case against the United States in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is an attempt to reinstate sanctions relief under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and has nothing to do with the Amity Treaty's interpretation, a US representative told the court on Monday

In 2018, Iran filed a lawsuit against the US, claiming that Washington broke the 1955 Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations, and Consular Rights by reimposing nuclear sanctions on Tehran.

"The real subject matter of the dispute between Iran and the United States is not one of the interpretation or application of the Treaty of Amity but is rather an endeavor by Iran to seek from the court the reinstatement of the US sanctions relief that was afforded by the JCPOA," the US attorney said.

The US insists that the treaty is no longer in force and Iran's chosen subject of the lawsuit does not fall within the treaty.