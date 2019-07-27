UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Increase Of Heavy Water Production Not So Fast To Become Problem - Russia's Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 10:37 PM

Iran's Increase of Heavy Water Production Not So Fast To Become Problem - Russia's Ryabkov

The pace of increasing production of heavy water by Iran is not so fast to be recognized as an urgent problem, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The pace of increasing production of heavy water by Iran is not so fast to be recognized as an urgent problem, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday.

"As for increasing production of heavy water by Iran, it is not so fast to turn into the most pressing, acute and urgent problem," Ryabkov said ahead of the meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in Vienna on July 28.

Related Topics

Iran Water Russia Vienna July National University Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Heatwave threatens to accelerate ice melt in Green ..

3 minutes ago

Macron to Meet With Putin on August 19 at Residenc ..

3 minutes ago

Tennis: Hamburg ATP results - collated

3 minutes ago

Golf: Evian Championship scores

6 minutes ago

Bangladesh hire Vettori, Langeveldt as bowling coa ..

6 minutes ago

Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate in Sri Lanka l ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.