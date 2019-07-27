The pace of increasing production of heavy water by Iran is not so fast to be recognized as an urgent problem, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The pace of increasing production of heavy water by Iran is not so fast to be recognized as an urgent problem, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday.

"As for increasing production of heavy water by Iran, it is not so fast to turn into the most pressing, acute and urgent problem," Ryabkov said ahead of the meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in Vienna on July 28.