MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The Iranian intelligence service has liquidated two individuals plotting a terrorist attack in the Middle Eastern country, the IRIB broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

According to the broadcaster, the terrorists, who were planning to carry out an attack in the country's West Azerbaijan province, were kept under surveillance.

During the operation, two Kalashnikov rifles, a combat grenade and ammunition were seized from the terrorists, the broadcaster added.