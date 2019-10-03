UrduPoint.com
Iran's Intelligence Foils Assassination Attempt Against IRGC Unit Head Soleimani - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 04:54 PM

Iranian intelligence has announced foiling an assassination attempt against the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force unit, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, media reported

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Iranian intelligence has announced foiling an assassination attempt against the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force unit, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, media reported.

According to the Tasnim news agency, IRGC Intelligence Organization head Hossein Taeb has said that the IRGC intelligence has foiled an attempt by a "group of terrorists" to organize an explosion in a location that Soleimani was due to attend during Yom Ashura mourning day in early September.

The group reportedly intended to use 350-500 kilograms (771-1,102 Pounds) of explosives.

According to Taeb, the attempted assassination has been plotted for several years by "Arab-Jewish" intelligence services. Members of the terrorist group, who were preparing the crime, were detained, Taeb noted.

The IRGC intelligence chief added that the attempt was also aimed at starting a "religious war."

The Quds Force is in charge of conducting intelligence operations outside of Iran. Soleimani is included in the UN list of Iranian military and political figures who are banned from leaving the country.

