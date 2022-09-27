The Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has identified and arrested 12 people belonging to two organized riot teams in the northern Iranian province of Gilan, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Tuesday, citing an IRGC statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has identified and arrested 12 people belonging to two organized riot teams in the northern Iranian province of Gilan, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Tuesday, citing an IRGC statement.

Mass riots started in Iran last week after the death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini on September 16 subsequent to her detention by the controversial morality police over "improper" hijab.

The arrested people were seeking to recruit and organize individuals for malign activities through secret meetings, but were stopped before they could carry out any operations, the IRGC said, as cited in the report.

The groups, which styled themselves the Anonymous Soldiers of the (Twelfth) Imam Mahdi were aiming to attack sensitive government and law enforcement facilities and re-ignite violent protests across Gilan Province, the IRGC believes.

Amini was stopped by morality police on September 13 for wearing an "improper" hijab. She collapsed and fell into a coma shortly after her detention. Iran says she died of a heart attack. Government supporters have also staged counter-protests over the unrest.