UrduPoint.com

Iran's IRGC Arrests Riot Teams Amid Protests Over Detained Woman's Death - Reports

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2022 | 10:17 PM

Iran's IRGC Arrests Riot Teams Amid Protests Over Detained Woman's Death - Reports

The Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has identified and arrested 12 people belonging to two organized riot teams in the northern Iranian province of Gilan, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Tuesday, citing an IRGC statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has identified and arrested 12 people belonging to two organized riot teams in the northern Iranian province of Gilan, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Tuesday, citing an IRGC statement.

Mass riots started in Iran last week after the death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini on September 16 subsequent to her detention by the controversial morality police over "improper" hijab.

The arrested people were seeking to recruit and organize individuals for malign activities through secret meetings, but were stopped before they could carry out any operations, the IRGC said, as cited in the report.

The groups, which styled themselves the Anonymous Soldiers of the (Twelfth) Imam Mahdi were aiming to attack sensitive government and law enforcement facilities and re-ignite violent protests across Gilan Province, the IRGC believes.

Amini was stopped by morality police on September 13 for wearing an "improper" hijab. She collapsed and fell into a coma shortly after her detention. Iran says she died of a heart attack. Government supporters have also staged counter-protests over the unrest.

Related Topics

Attack Riots Police Iran Died September Government

Recent Stories

US Envoy to UN to Introduce Resolution Condemning ..

US Envoy to UN to Introduce Resolution Condemning Russia Over Donbas Referendums ..

5 minutes ago
 Swedish Police Launch Investigation Into Possible ..

Swedish Police Launch Investigation Into Possible Sabotage After Nord Stream Inc ..

6 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Ukraine Able to Use US Weapons to Tak ..

Blinken Says Ukraine Able to Use US Weapons to Take Russian-Controlled Territori ..

6 minutes ago
 QUEST conducts pre-entry test for admissions in di ..

QUEST conducts pre-entry test for admissions in different departments

6 minutes ago
 Dar can't appear in court due to judge's leave

Dar can't appear in court due to judge's leave

9 minutes ago
 US ambassador witnesses flag-lowering ceremony at ..

US ambassador witnesses flag-lowering ceremony at Wagha

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.