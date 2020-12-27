MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran has deployed short-range missiles and drones to Iraq, the Kuwaiti Alqabas newspaper reported on Sunday, citing Iranian sources.

According to the media outlet, the Iranian-made Arash artillery rockets, deployed to the Arab country, are high precision short-range guided missiles belonging to the IRGC ground forces. The drones, as told by the sources, were also produced in Iran and placed in protected facilities in the southern provinces of Iraq.

The newspaper added that the missiles were deployed to sites and camps belonging to Iraqi armed groups close to Iran.

The Iranian sources claimed that the IRGC may, over the next few weeks, launch missile and drone strikes at targets not only in Iraq but also in some other countries in the region, adding that the move may be linked to US President Donald Trump's departure from the White House.

The media outlet also alleged a link between IRCG commander Esmail Qaani's recent visit to Iraq and the possible plans for the upcoming strikes, citing the possibility of retaliation for the assassination of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh earlier this year.

Brigadier General Qaani, who replaced late Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani killed in early 2020, paid an official visit to Iraq on Wednesday, days after a rocket attack on Baghdad.

Trump has warned that the United States would hold Iran responsible if any Americans were killed in any new rocket attacks in Iraq.

Last Sunday, three rockets were fired at the so-called green zone in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, targeting the US diplomatic mission, in particular. The embassy's air defense systems responded to the attack. As a result, no embassy personnel was harmed, but there was one civilian casualty. Washington has accused "Iran-backed militias" of carrying out the attack, but Tehran strongly denied the accusations.