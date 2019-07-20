(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has not detained the Liberian-flagged Mesdar tanker, local media reported on Saturday, citing informed military sources.

On Friday, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the Iranian forces had seized two tankers ” a Liberian-flagged one and a UK-flagged one in the Strait of Hormuz.

The owner of the UK oil tanker Stena Impero subsequently said there were 23 crew members including three Russian nationals on board the detained vessel.

The Press tv broadcaster reported, citing the sources, that Mesdar had been briefly stopped and continued sailing after the crew had received navigation safety instructions.