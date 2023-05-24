(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has eliminated a team of terrorists in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan in an operation that has resulted in the death of two 9of the group's members, Iranian media reported on Wednesday.

The group was defeated by the IRGC and Intelligence Ministry forces before it had a chance to carry out a terrorist attack, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing the IRGC Ground Force's Quds Base.

The military also managed to arrest one person. In addition, a large amount of weapons and ammunition was confiscated, the report said.