UrduPoint.com

Iran's IRGC Kills 2 Men Plotting Terrorist Attack In Country's Southeast - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Iran's IRGC Kills 2 Men Plotting Terrorist Attack in Country's Southeast - Reports

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has eliminated a team of terrorists in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan in an operation that has resulted in the death of two 9of the group's members, Iranian media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has eliminated a team of terrorists in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan in an operation that has resulted in the death of two 9of the group's members, Iranian media reported on Wednesday.

The group was defeated by the IRGC and Intelligence Ministry forces before it had a chance to carry out a terrorist attack, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing the IRGC Ground Force's Quds Base.

The military also managed to arrest one person. In addition, a large amount of weapons and ammunition was confiscated, the report said.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Iran Media

Recent Stories

US Faces Growing Threat of Terrorism, Domestic Ext ..

US Faces Growing Threat of Terrorism, Domestic Extremism - Homeland Security Adv ..

4 minutes ago
 ATC issues written order regarding Imran Khan's ba ..

ATC issues written order regarding Imran Khan's bail in terrorism cases

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Naval Ch ..

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Naval Chief inaugurate newly construct ..

4 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves verdict on ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves verdict on arrest of Saifullah Niazi

4 minutes ago
 Fundamental Changes Taking Place in Global Arena - ..

Fundamental Changes Taking Place in Global Arena - Putin

4 minutes ago
 Road carpeting from Chase Up Store near Nipa to Si ..

Road carpeting from Chase Up Store near Nipa to Sindbad Amusement Park completed ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.