UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's IRGC Links Downing Of Ukraine Airlines Jet With US Activity In Middle East

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 01:20 AM

Iran's IRGC Links Downing of Ukraine Airlines Jet With US Activity in Middle East

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday blamed the downing of the Ukraine International Airlines flight on the US activity in the middle East as the tragedy's first anniversary approaches.

On January 8, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed soon after departing from an airport in Tehran. Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who died. Iran later revealed that its military had shot the plane down by accident.

"The weight of parting with dear sons of Iran is sad and difficult. This sad event was a consequence of inhumane adventurism and terrorist actions of the US in the region," the corps said in a statement.

Several hours before the incident, Iran launched strikes against the US Ain Al Asad airbase in Iraq in response to the assassination of IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani. Tehran claims it was waiting for the US to retaliate which is why the country's anti-aircraft systems were on high alert.

Related Topics

Accident Terrorist Afghanistan Ukraine Iran Canada Iraq Died Germany Alert Tehran United Kingdom Sweden Middle East January Event From Weight Airport Sad Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

EU approves Moderna vaccine

38 minutes ago

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

52 minutes ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

52 minutes ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

52 minutes ago

Biden to Tap Former Supreme Court Nominee Merrick ..

44 minutes ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.