Iran's IRGC Navy Receives 188 Drones, Helicopters

Wed 23rd September 2020 | 02:35 PM

The navy of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday received 188 new combat drones and helicopters, Tasnim news agency reported

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The navy of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday received 188 new combat drones and helicopters, Tasnim news agency reported.

Among the naval drones, there are new unmanned aircraft capable of taking aerial images of fixed and mobile naval targets in combat operations.

Another drone that joined the IRGC navy's fleet was Mohajer-6, an all-weather pilotless aircraft with a range of 200 km, and it has been designed to carry a payload of four missiles.

Also, three Sepehr, Shahab-2, and Hodhod-4 vertical take-off and landing drones were delivered to the IRGC on the same day.

Other new military hardware include two amphibious helicopters and four combat choppers armed with missiles.

"All the IRGC navy operations are now carried out with homegrown drones," Ali Reza Tangsiri, the IRGC navy commander, said at a ceremony in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas.

