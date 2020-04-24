UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's IRGC Plans For New Satellite Launch Into Higher Orbit: Commander

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 03:31 PM

Iran's IRGC plans for new satellite launch into higher orbit: commander

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) plans for the launch of new satellite into a higher orbit, commander of IRGC's Aerospace Force was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency on Friday

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) plans for the launch of new satellite into a higher orbit, commander of IRGC's Aerospace Force was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency on Friday.

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said that the IRGC is trying to launch a new satellite into space in the "not too distant" future, adding that it will have greater efficiency.

The IRGC is going to employ solid fuel in the next launches, which will decrease the size of satellite carrier, Hajizadeh was quoted as saying.

On Wednesday, the IRGC said it "successfully" launched the country's first military satellite into space.

Related Topics

Amir Ali

Recent Stories

Seven lacs gunny bags distributed in Multan for wh ..

4 minutes ago

Cyprus extends flight ban until mid-May

5 minutes ago

'Catastrophic' German business morale hits histori ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus surges in Djibouti as population ignor ..

5 minutes ago

China National Chemical Engineering Group Co., Ltd ..

5 minutes ago

Small industries directed to comply with SOPs

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.