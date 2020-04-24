The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) plans for the launch of new satellite into a higher orbit, commander of IRGC's Aerospace Force was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency on Friday

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) plans for the launch of new satellite into a higher orbit, commander of IRGC's Aerospace Force was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency on Friday.

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said that the IRGC is trying to launch a new satellite into space in the "not too distant" future, adding that it will have greater efficiency.

The IRGC is going to employ solid fuel in the next launches, which will decrease the size of satellite carrier, Hajizadeh was quoted as saying.

On Wednesday, the IRGC said it "successfully" launched the country's first military satellite into space.