UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's IRGC Refrains From Linking Death Of US Soldier To Soleimani Assassination

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 09:06 PM

Iran's IRGC Refrains From Linking Death of US Soldier to Soleimani Assassination

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran does not have any information that would link the recent death of an American soldier in Qatar to the assassination of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, IRGC spokesman Ramadan Sharif told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran does not have any information that would link the recent death of an American soldier in Qatar to the assassination of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, IRGC spokesman Ramadan Sharif told Sputnik on Thursday.

The US Department of Defense reported Lt. Col. James Willis' death late last week, saying it was due to a "non-combat related incident" at an air base in Qatar. While Iranian media alleged that the 55 year old was among those who killed Soleimani in early 2020, the Pentagon did not mention the airman's role in the high-profile assassination.

"At the moment, I have no information about this, later I will consider and verify this issue," Sharif said.

Soleimani was the commander of the IRGC's elite Quds Force, whom Washington accused of controlling Shiite militias in the country. He was killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport in neighboring Iraq on January 3, 2020. The assassination prompted Tehran to launch retaliatory missile strikes against two Iraqi bases housing American military personnel.

Related Topics

Drone Iran Washington Pentagon Iraq Qatar Tehran Baghdad January 2020 Media Airport Ramadan Housing Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court grants bail to cop in Usama m ..

7 minutes ago

Springsteen, Simon set for New York post-pandemic ..

7 minutes ago

Greece sizzles on hottest day of year

7 minutes ago

Cavendish storms to fresh Tour de France win

7 minutes ago

US, UK Intelligence Agencies Accuse Russia's GRU o ..

7 minutes ago

Minister for enhancing agriculture, livestock sect ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.