Iran's IRGC Releases Drone Footage Of US Aircraft Carrier In Persian Gulf - State Media

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 01:40 AM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has released precise drone footage of what it says to be a US Navy aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf, the state-run Press tv said on Wednesday.

The video, which shows the aircraft carrier with warplanes, helicopters and other military equipment, was shown late night Wednesday.

The footage, which was allegedly recorded by a four-strong drone squadron, provides real-time and precise details of the US warship.

The IRGC command has claimed that its forces could destroy any US military object in the region.

Frank McKenzie, the commander of US forces in the middle East, in turn, said before Congress earlier in the day that Iran posed "a daily threat" to the US and its allies in the Middle East as US dominance was waning.

More Stories From World

