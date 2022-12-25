UrduPoint.com

Iran's IRGC Says Arrested 7 Leaders Of Group Linked With UK Intelligence

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Iran's IRGC Says Arrested 7 Leaders of Group Linked With UK Intelligence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday that it identified and arrested seven leaders of a group allegedly involved in subversive activities and linked with UK secret services during recent mass protests in the country.

"An organized group called Zagros, which was led by agents from the UK and created a team of active counterrevolutionary elements inside and outside the country to lead subversive activities, especially during recent protests, has been identified as a result of a successful operation," the IRGC said in a statement, as quoted by the Iranian news agency Tasnim.

The IRGC noted that it arrested seven leaders of the group in the province of Kerman and identified their contacts with foreign agents.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab.

Many Iranian citizens accused the controversial morality police of Amini's death, alleging that officers hit her in the head during questioning.

Protests turned violent in their 2.5-month course, with rioters attacking clerics, abbots of Iranian mosques, members of Iran's security and major military structures. In addition, two terrorist attacks took place in the country in late October and early November, with attackers shelling groups of civilians and police officers.

Tehran believes the unrest has been instigated from abroad. Iranian law enforcement agencies have been carrying out mass arrests of people suspected of having been recruited by the intelligence services of Western countries, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Terrorist Riots Police Israel Iran Kerman Lead United Kingdom Saudi Arabia October November Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with South Africa, offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Africa, offers condolences over victims of f ..

57 seconds ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organis ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organises first meeting of Farmers’ ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people ..

Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people over last three years

5 hours ago
 SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from ..

SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from around world at Expo Sharjah

5 hours ago
 Shurooq’s destinations to ring New Year with col ..

Shurooq’s destinations to ring New Year with colourful lights

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bl ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bln items of goods in 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.