MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Iranian military will suppress any violation of the country's borders and it was exactly in order to send a warning message to Washington that the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) downed a US surveillance drone, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami said on Thursday.

The IRGC claims that it downed on Thursday a US Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk surveillance drone in the coastal Hormozgan province, facing the Persian Gulf, where tensions have been escalating recently amid Iranian-US confrontation.

However, the US Central Command refuted IRGC's claims, stressing that no US drone entered Iranian airspace on Thursday.

"The downed US drone is an open and clear message that Iranian borders are our red line. The defenders of these borders will eliminate any enemy who violates this red line. They will not allow the enemy to cross it," Salami said, as quoted by Fars news agency.

He reaffirmed that while Iran did not want to engage in a war with any state, it was still ready to do so.