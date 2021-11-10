UrduPoint.com

Iran's IRGC Says Released Vietnam-Flagged Oil Tanker MV Southys Detained In October

Wed 10th November 2021 | 04:03 PM

Iran's IRGC Says Released Vietnam-Flagged Oil Tanker MV Southys Detained in October

The Vietnam-flagged oil tanker MV Southys detained by Iran in the Gulf of Oman in October has been released, Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) chief commander Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The Vietnam-flagged oil tanker MV Southys detained by Iran in the Gulf of Oman in October has been released, Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) chief commander Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami said on Wednesday.

"The detained Southys tanker was released as per a court verdict after unloading Iranian oil in the (Iranian port) of Bandar Abbas," Salami said, as quoted by the Fars news agency.

Last week, reports emerged that the IRGC hijacked the Vietnam-flagged tanker at gunpoint on October 24. The ship was reportedly off the coast of Bandar Abbas in the Gulf of Oman when the incident occurred. No further details were reported.

