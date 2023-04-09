Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Iran's IRGC Says Successfully Tested Suicide Drone With 110 Pound Warhead

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Iran's IRGC Says Successfully Tested Suicide Drone With 110 Pound Warhead

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has conducted successful tests of a high-precision long-range kamikaze drone equipped with a 50 kilogram (110 pound) warhead, the head of the IRGC's R&D department, gen. Ali Kouhestani, said on Sunday.

Kouhestani told the Tasnim news agency that this drone was one of a series of kamikaze drones of the IRGC ground forces, which was developed and produced by young specialists.

The general specified that the UAV named Me'raj-532 has a piston engine, and its maximum range is 450 kilometers (280 miles).

The maximum altitude of Me'raj-532 amounts to 12,000 feet and it can stay in the air for up to three hours, according to Kouhestani.

The drone can be launched from any light vehicle, a pick-up truck, for example, as photos published by the news outlet demonstrates.

Additionally, the IRGC officer said that his department is going to come up with more new drones to support operations of the Iranian ground forces.

Related Topics

Drone Iran Vehicle Young Sunday From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Blinken review regional develo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Blinken review regional developments

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Fellowsh ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Fellowship

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses DSCD policy

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses DSCD policy

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation ..

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

5 hours ago
 UAB successfully completes issuance of additional ..

UAB successfully completes issuance of additional Tier 1 capital instruments

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads n ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads national efforts with ‘Green ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.