Iran's IRGC Says U.S. Downed Drone Crossed Borders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:50 PM

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :The U.S. drone downed on Thursday in the southern part of the country had crossed the Iranian borders, chief commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said.

drone has a clear message that any foreign intrusion into Iran's territory would draw a crushing response," Major General Hossein Salami was quoted as saying by official IRNA news agency.

"Borders are our redline, and any enemy violating our borders will not go back unhurt," said Salami.

He added that Iran is not seeking war with any country, but it is fully prepared to confront any aggression.

On Thursday, IRGC announced that it downed a U.S. "RQ-4 Global Hawk spy drone" when it entered Iran's airspace in Mobarak Mountain region in southern Hormozgan province.

