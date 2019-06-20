(@FahadShabbir)

The U.S. drone downed on Thursday in the southern part of the country had crossed the Iranian borders, chief commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said

"Downing of the U.S.

drone has a clear message that any foreign intrusion into Iran's territory would draw a crushing response," Major General Hossein Salami was quoted as saying by official IRNA news agency.

"Borders are our redline, and any enemy violating our borders will not go back unhurt," said Salami.

He added that Iran is not seeking war with any country, but it is fully prepared to confront any aggression.

On Thursday, IRGC announced that it downed a U.S. "RQ-4 Global Hawk spy drone" when it entered Iran's airspace in Mobarak Mountain region in southern Hormozgan province.