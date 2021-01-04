UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's IRGC Seizes South Korean Vessel In Persian Gulf

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:46 PM

Iran's IRGC seizes South Korean vessel in Persian Gulf

Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) on Monday seized a South Korea-flagged oil tanker in the waters of the Persian Gulf for allegedly violating maritime environmental laws

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ):Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) on Monday seized a South Korea-flagged oil tanker in the waters of the Persian Gulf for allegedly violating maritime environmental laws.

In a statement, the IRGC said the vessel had departed from the Saudi port of Al-Jubail and was heading to South Korea via the United Arab Emirates (UAE) when it was intercepted by IRGC naval forces.

The tanker carrying 7,200 tons of ethanol was found "violating the maritime environmental laws" and causing "chemical pollution", the statement said.

The IRGC naval forces seized the tanker, named Hankuk Chemi, at the request of Iran's Ports and Shipping Authority at around 10 am on Monday.

The arrested crew include ones from South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam and Myanmar, the IRGC said.

After the seizure, the vessel was transferred to the southern port of Bandar Abbas and is likely to be introduced to relevant bodies for legal proceedings.

Tensions have been running high in the Persian Gulf in recent months in the wake of the reported movement of US and Israeli submarines close to Iranian territorial waters.

At the same time, Iran's tensions with Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have also heightened after Tehran warned them against allowing Israel to gain foothold in the region.

Related Topics

Israel Iran UAE Riyadh Abu Dhabi Oil Saudi Tehran Same Indonesia Myanmar South Korea United Arab Emirates Vietnam From

Recent Stories

1 hour ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues decision on duties of AQU&#03 ..

1 hour ago

International Halal Accreditation Forum strengthen ..

1 hour ago

New York City Pharmacies to Start Providing Vaccin ..

9 minutes ago

UK to lay out 'further steps' to tackle Covid surg ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.