Iran's IRGC Starts Regular Military Drills In Persian Gulf, Strait Of Hormuz

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 03:10 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran on Tuesday began its annual military exercise in the Persian Gulf and the western part of the Strait of Hormuz.

The drills, code-named Payambar-e Azam 14 or the Great Prophet 14, involve the navy, air forces ” including drones ” and missile units, according to the IRGC's Sepah news portal.

During the drills, the military will use data from Iran's domestically-produced Noor satellite, which was successfully launched into space in April.

More Stories From World

