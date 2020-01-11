(@FahadShabbir)

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) acknowledge full responsibility for erroneously downing the Ukrainian Boeing 737 aircraft over Tehran, commander of IRGC aerospace force Amir Ali Hajizadeh said at a press conference on Saturday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) acknowledge full responsibility for erroneously downing the Ukrainian Boeing 737 aircraft over Tehran, commander of IRGC aerospace force Amir Ali Hajizadeh said at a press conference on Saturday.

"We bear the full responsibility for it, and whatever the government decides we are ready to obey," Hajizadeh said.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport minutes after takeoff on Wednesday. All 176 people on board were killed. The crash occurred shortly after Iran launched airstrikes against US bases in neighboring Iraq.