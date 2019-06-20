(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had downed a US Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk surveillance drone in the south of the middle Eastern country, local media reported on Thursday.

The Press tv news outlet reported that the incident took place in the coastal Hormozgan province, facing the Persian Gulf.

Tensions in the Gulf area escalated over the past week as a number of oil tankers from various nations got attacked there and in the neighboring Gulf of Oman. The United States and its regional allies claimed that Iran had a role in the incidents, while Tehran has denied the allegations.

In one of its recent claims voiced last week, Washington said the IRGC allegedly attempted to down one of its drones prior to attacking the vessels in the Gulf of Oman but failed to reach its target.