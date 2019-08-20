UrduPoint.com
Iran's Judiciary Chief Says Compensation Must Follow Tanker Grace 1 Release By Gibraltar

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 12:01 AM

Iran's Judiciary Chief Says Compensation Must Follow Tanker Grace 1 Release by Gibraltar

The release of the impounded Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 (renamed into Adrian Darya) is not enough and must be followed by legal proceedings, so that Tehran could receive compensation for the vessel's illegal seizure in Gibraltar's waters, Iran's judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) The release of the impounded Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 (renamed into Adrian Darya) is not enough and must be followed by legal proceedings, so that Tehran could receive compensation for the vessel's illegal seizure in Gibraltar's waters, Iran's judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday.

The authorities of Gibraltar ruled on August 15 to release the tanker, which was captured on July 4 on suspicion of transporting oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. While Gibraltar said that it received assurances from Iran that the tanker was not going to deliver its cargo to Syria, Tehran denied making such statements. Earlier on Monday, Tehran confirmed that the tanker had left Gibraltar waters.

"This seizure cannot be compensated with the mere act of releasing, rather legal proceedings are required as far as receiving recompense so as to set an example for all who violate international rules," Raisi said, as quoted by the Mehr News Agency.

Gibraltar's authorities, supported by UK marines, formally detained the tanker on suspicion of violating EU sanctions. Acting Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, however, claimed that the vessel was detained at the request of the United States, which has long been seeking to drive Iranian oil exports to zero. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied the information that the tanker had been heading for Syria to transport oil.

On Saturday, a US court issued a warrant to seize Grace 1. It ruled that the vessel, all petroleum on board and $995,000 in cash are subject to confiscation over violation of a number of US laws on bank fraud and money laundering, as well as International Emergency Economic Powers Act and the law on confiscation for terrorism-related activities.

The authorities of Gibraltar, however, rejected the US request to extend the seizure of the tanker, citing differences in US and European sanctions against Iran.

