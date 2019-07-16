UrduPoint.com
Iran's Judiciary Confirms Arrest Of French-Iranian Academic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 02:19 PM

Iran's judiciary confirms arrest of French-Iranian academic

Iran's judiciary confirmed Tuesday the arrest of French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, after the French foreign ministry said she had been detained and denied contact with consular staff

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Iran's judiciary confirmed Tuesday the arrest of French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, after the French foreign ministry said she had been detained and denied contact with consular staff.

"She is among suspects that have been recently arrested... now is not an appropriate time to give more information on this case," judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili told reporters, without specifying the accusations against her.

