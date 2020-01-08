MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has arrived at the Iranian operations headquarters to coordinate attacks on US facilities in Iraq, MSNBC reports citing Iranian State tv.

Earlier it was reported that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the beginning of a second phase of missile launches against US bases in Iraq. The first wave of missile attacks started in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to IRGC, the attacks are part of a its "Operation Martyr Soleimani" initiated in response to the US killing of commander Qasem Soleimani,

Soleimani, who led the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force, was killed in Baghdad last Friday in a US drone strike ordered by US President Donald Trump.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei have pledged that Soleimani's death would not go unavenged, in response to what they consider a US crime.

IRGC said on Wednesday that more revenge attacks would follow if the United States launched any attacks against Iran. IRGC also warned that it would attack US allies if their territories are used to launch attacks against Iran.