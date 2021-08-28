(@FahadShabbir)

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on President Ebrahim Raisi to "repair" the public's damaged trust in government, during a meeting on Saturday with his newly formed cabinet.

"It's a great asset for a government to be able to attract the people's trust, which has unfortunately been slightly damaged. You must repair this," Khamenei said, quoted by his official website.