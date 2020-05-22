UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Khamenei: Fight To 'liberate Palestine' Is 'Islamic Duty'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 02:03 PM

Iran's Khamenei: fight to 'liberate Palestine' is 'Islamic duty'

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said it was an "Islamic duty" to fight for the "liberation of Palestine" in a speech Friday amid rising tensions with regional arch-enemy Israel

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said it was an "Islamic duty" to fight for the "liberation of Palestine" in a speech Friday amid rising tensions with regional arch-enemy Israel.

"The aim of this struggle is the liberation of the entire Palestinian land" and "the return of all Palestinians to their country," Khamenei said in his first ever speech marking Quds (Jerusalem) Day.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine Jerusalem All

Recent Stories

Foolproof security arrangements ensured on Eid ul ..

2 minutes ago

Myanmar editor jailed for 2 years over coronavirus ..

2 minutes ago

Man killed after falling into well in Kasur

2 minutes ago

Protection of vulnerable segments topmost priorit ..

2 minutes ago

Tareen says Shahzad Akbar was misreporting the fac ..

27 minutes ago

Asia virus latest: No China growth target; Olympic ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.