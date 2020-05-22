Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said it was an "Islamic duty" to fight for the "liberation of Palestine" in a speech Friday amid rising tensions with regional arch-enemy Israel

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said it was an "Islamic duty" to fight for the "liberation of Palestine" in a speech Friday amid rising tensions with regional arch-enemy Israel.

"The aim of this struggle is the liberation of the entire Palestinian land" and "the return of all Palestinians to their country," Khamenei said in his first ever speech marking Quds (Jerusalem) Day.