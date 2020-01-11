UrduPoint.com
Iran's Khamenei Ordered Truth Be Told Over Downed Airliner: Report

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 03:33 PM

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered the truth be told after learning that a Ukrainian passenger jet had been mistakenly shot down, Fars news agency reported Saturday.

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered the truth be told after learning that a Ukrainian passenger jet had been mistakenly shot down, Fars news agency reported Saturday.

Fars said it had learned that "as soon as the supreme leader was informed of the catastrophic mistake" on Friday, he ordered that the outcome of investigations "be made known to the people explicitly and honestly".

