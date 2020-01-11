Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered the government to make public the findings of an inquiry into unintentional downing of the Ukrainian Boeing 737 over Tehran by the Iranian forces, Iranian state media reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered the government to make public the findings of an inquiry into unintentional downing of the Ukrainian Boeing 737 over Tehran by the Iranian forces, Iranian state media reported on Saturday.

According to the IRIB broadcaster, Khamenei convened an emergency meeting of Iran's Supreme Council for National Security immediately after he was informed about the catastrophic mistake of the country's air defense forces which confused a passenger plane for a hostile military jet.

Khamenei has confirmed that the causes of the incident and the findings of an investigation into it will be released in a transparent and honest manner once the meeting is over, the broadcaster added.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport minutes after takeoff on Wednesday. All 176 people on board were killed, among them nationals of Iran, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Canada, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom. The crash occurred shortly after Iran launched a massive attack against US bases in neighboring Iraq.

On the morning of Saturday, Iran admitted that the Ukrainian plane had been unintentionally shot down by the country's military as they were waiting for a possible retaliatory strike from the United States.