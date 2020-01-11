UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Khamenei Orders For Details Of Fatal Plane Crash To Be Made Public State Media

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 01:29 PM

Iran's Khamenei Orders for Details of Fatal Plane Crash to Be Made Public State Media

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered the government to make public the findings of an inquiry into unintentional downing of the Ukrainian Boeing 737 over Tehran by the Iranian forces, Iranian state media reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered the government to make public the findings of an inquiry into unintentional downing of the Ukrainian Boeing 737 over Tehran by the Iranian forces, Iranian state media reported on Saturday.

According to the IRIB broadcaster, Khamenei convened an emergency meeting of Iran's Supreme Council for National Security immediately after he was informed about the catastrophic mistake of the country's air defense forces which confused a passenger plane for a hostile military jet.

Khamenei has confirmed that the causes of the incident and the findings of an investigation into it will be released in a transparent and honest manner once the meeting is over, the broadcaster added.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport minutes after takeoff on Wednesday. All 176 people on board were killed, among them nationals of Iran, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Canada, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom. The crash occurred shortly after Iran launched a massive attack against US bases in neighboring Iraq.

On the morning of Saturday, Iran admitted that the Ukrainian plane had been unintentionally shot down by the country's military as they were waiting for a possible retaliatory strike from the United States.

Related Topics

Attack Afghanistan Ukraine Iran Canada Iraq Germany Tehran United Kingdom United States Sweden Media All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

UAE President mourns Sultan Qaboos bin Said

13 seconds ago

Azakhel dry port to be helpful for promoting econo ..

58 seconds ago

The Style Icon,Vivo S1 Pro is Now Available For Sa ..

16 minutes ago

Oman Sultan Qaboos passes away

20 minutes ago

Ukraine Expects Iran to Take Full Responsibility f ..

28 minutes ago

N.Korea to Have No More Talks on Denuclearization ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.