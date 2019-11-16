(@FahadShabbir)

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has granted amnesty to 32 people accused of crimes against national security, local media reported on Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has granted amnesty to 32 people accused of crimes against national security, local media reported on Thursday.

Overall, Khamenei has agreed to pardon 3,552 people ahead of the birth anniversaries of Prophet Muhammad and Imam Jafar Sadiq, a Muslim theologian and legal scholar, which will be celebrated on Friday.

The supreme leader also granted the clemency request made by Iranian judiciary chief Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi, noting that there has never been such a request in the past, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting service said.

The country's Tasnim news agency reported that the 32 pardoned individuals included students and journalists.