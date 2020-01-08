MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) It is important to end "corrupt" US presence in the region, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, adding that the local states' governments do not accept the US presence in the middle East.

"It is important to put an end to the corrupt American presence," Khamenei said during his speech following Iran's missile airstrikes on US military facilities in Iraq.

The leader added that the peoples of the region and the governments did not accept the US presence in the Middle East region.

Earlier in the day, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) started a revenge operation to retaliate to Washington's killing of IRGC's commander, Qasem Soleimani, on January 3.

According to the Iraqi military, around 22 missiles hit the country, with 17 of them struck the US Ain Al Asad airbase and five attacked the Iraqi city of Erbil, targeting the coalition headquarters. A source in the IRGC said that 80 US soldiers were killed and around 200 others were injured, while the United States reported no casualties at all.