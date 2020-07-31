(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Friday that US sanctions were a crime intended to destroy the country's economy.

Speaking in a televised address to the nation on the occasion of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha, Khamenei's comments came a day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced a new round of sanctions targeting metal imports into the country.

"Undoubtedly, US sanctions are a crime, a great crime against the nation," said Khamenei.

The supreme cleric went on to say that the sanctions aim to prevent scientific advancement in the country and, in the long term, to destroy Iran's economy.

Pompeo's rationale for the US metals ban was to avert Iran from building tactical ballistic missiles.