MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Iran's spiritual leader Ali Khamenei warned the US president on Wednesday not to challenge Tehran after Donald Trump said Tehran would pay a big price for any damage done to US facilities.

The American embassy in Baghdad was stormed Tuesday by an angry mob after a funeral for Shiite fighters killed in a US strike over the weekend, which was launched after the Pentagon accused what it deemed an Iran-backed militia of killing a US contractor in an attack on a Kirkuk base.

"That guy has tweeted that we see Iran responsible for the events in Baghdad ... We're not after wars, but we strongly defend the Iranian nation's interests, dignity, & glory. If anyone threatens that, we will unhesitatingly confront & strike them," Khamenei was quoted as saying in his Twitter feed.