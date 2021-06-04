UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Khamenei Urges People To Vote Amid Abstention Fears

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:51 PM

Iran's Khamenei urges people to vote amid abstention fears

Iran's supreme leader Friday urged voters to turn out for this month's presidential election, warning that staying away would mean doing the work of the "enemies of Islam"

Tehran (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Iran's supreme leader Friday urged voters to turn out for this month's presidential election, warning that staying away would mean doing the work of the "enemies of Islam".

Iranians are set to elect a successor to President Hassan Rouhani on June 18 amid widespread discontent over a deep economic and social crisis.

"Some want to give up the duty to participate in the election with absurd reasons," Khamenei said, in a televised speech.

"It is the will of the enemies, the enemies of Iran, the enemies of islam and the enemies of religious democracy." The presidential election campaign kicked off on May 28, without fanfare and in an atmosphere of indifference, as many say the result is a foregone conclusion.

Khamenei last week made similar calls urging people not to heed calls to boycott the poll.

The opposition based outside Iran is running a campaign on social media networks calling for people to stay away from the polls, using hashtags in Farsi such as #NototheIslamicRepublic.

"It has been said that some people are reluctant to go to the ballot box due to the pressures on their livelihoods, which we all know and experience," Khamenei said, adding that such problems are solved "by making the right choice, not by not choosing".

He also quoted the Islamic republic's late founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, saying that, under certain circumstances, to abstain from voting is "one of the worst deadly sins".

Iran's conservative-dominated Guardian Council approved seven candidates -- five ultraconservative and two reformists -- to run from a field of about 600 hopefuls.

Ultraconservative judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, who took 38 percent of the vote in the 2017 presidential election, is widely seen as a favourite.

Rouhani, who is constitutionally barred from running for a third consecutive term, has warned of the risk of low turnout.

A record 57 percent of Iranians stayed away from parliamentary elections in February last year in which thousands of candidates, many of them moderates and reformists, were barred from running.

The election comes at a critical time amid talks with world powers aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear deal that offered sanctions relief in return for Iran's agreement to tight controls on its nuclear programme.

The accord has been on life support since then-US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from it in 2018, and reimposed crippling sanctions.

Related Topics

Election World Iran Democracy Vote Social Media Nuclear Trump February May June 2017 2015 2018 All From Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution highlights penalties for escape ..

12 minutes ago

Kremlin Does Not Expect Significant Progress After ..

5 minutes ago

Flooding affects 400,000 people in Somalia

5 minutes ago

Spain to vaccinate 12- to 17-year-olds before Sept ..

5 minutes ago

Ukraine to attract foreign loans for infrastructur ..

5 minutes ago

Berlin, Washington to Continue Negotiations on Nor ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.