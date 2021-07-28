Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that experience has shown "trusting the West does not work", as the Islamic republic prepares for a new administration to take power

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that experience has shown "trusting the West does not work", as the Islamic republic prepares for a new administration to take power.

Khamenei also blasted the US, which is indirectly involved in Iran's talks with world powers to revive a nuclear deal, of tying its return to the accord to "future" negotiations on Iran's missile programme and regional issues.

The 2015 deal, the signature achievement of outgoing moderate President Hassan Rouhani, gave Iran some relief from international sanctions in exchange for limits.