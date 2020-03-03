UrduPoint.com
Iran's Lack Of Med Supplies Amid COVID-19 Outbreak More Acute Than In Other Countries- WHO

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 11:20 PM

Iran's Lack of Med Supplies Amid COVID-19 Outbreak More Acute Than in Other Countries- WHO

Iranian doctors and nurses are lacking essential medical supplies, such as respirators and ventilators, amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus respiratory disease, COVID-19, and their needs are more acute than in most of the other countries, Michael Ryan, the executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Iranian doctors and nurses are lacking essential medical supplies, such as respirators and ventilators, amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus respiratory disease, COVID-19, and their needs are more acute than in most of the other countries, Michael Ryan, the executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said on Tuesday.

"Iranian ...

doctors and nurses have concerned that they don't necessarily have enough equipment supplies, ventilators, respirators, oxygen, and all the things you've heard spoken about in many other press conferences. Those needs are more acute for the Iranian health system than they are for most any other health systems," Ryan told a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, Iranian health authorities reported 835 new COVID-19 cases in the country over the past 24 hours, with the total number reaching 2,336. The death tally in the country rose to 77.

