Iran's Latest Move On Uranium Enrichment Not Violating Non-Proliferation Regime - Moscow

Iran's latest reduction of its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which involves the resumption of uranium enrichment at the Fordow facility does not violate the non-proliferation regime, Oleg Rozhkov, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Iran's latest reduction of its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which involves the resumption of uranium enrichment at the Fordow facility does not violate the non-proliferation regime, Oleg Rozhkov, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control said Friday.

"What Iran is doing now it is doing in the context of reducing its obligations under the JCPOA.

"From the non-proliferation point of view, what Iran has undertaken, even within the framework of the latest activities during the so-called fourth stage, this does not affect its own obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty or the safeguards agreement. Moreover, all the actions that Iran is taking in some way or another continue to be under the control of the IAEA, inspectors will be located at the facilities where gas centrifuges resume work, so everything is under control and verifiable," the diplomat stressed.

Iran announced the gradual reduction of its JCPOA obligations on May 8, which marked the first anniversary of the US' unilateral pullout from the nuclear pact. Tehran then said that it would start abandoning some parts of its nuclear obligations every 60 days unless European signatories to the deal ensured Iran's interests amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.

On November 7, Tehran began enriching uranium at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant as part of the fourth stage of reducing its obligations under the JCPOA after Washington's withdrawal.

