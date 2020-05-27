UrduPoint.com
Iran's Leader Urges Gov't To Tighten Honor Killing Law After 14-Year-Old Teenager's Murder

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 11:25 PM

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on the country's government to speed up harsher legislation regarding so-called honor killings after a 14-year-old Iranian girl was beheaded by her father

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on the country's government to speed up harsher legislation regarding so-called honor killings after a 14-year-old Iranian girl was beheaded by her father.

The murder took place last week in northern Iran's Talesh county.

According to media reports, Romina Ashrafi's father committed the murder to "punish" his daughter who attempted to run away with an older man she fell in love with.

The incident was discussed at a government meeting on Wednesday, during which Rouhani expressed regret over the tragedy, demanding that the work on draft legislation against violence be stepped up.

Vice President on Women and Family Affairs Massoumeh Ebtekar also confirmed later in the day that the issue was raised during the cabinet's session, adding that she called on the government to prioritize development of legislation ensuring protection for women in Iran.

